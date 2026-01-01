Menu
Synopsis

Members of the Wild Goose patrol decide to find the little monkeys stolen from the Zoo. They try to make up for what the unruly adults messed up. They keep bumping into the disguised damned ice-cream vendor, the intriguing Bagaméri, who would like to get the reward set for the finder of the monkeys.
Country Hungary
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 1974
World premiere 1 January 1978
Release date
1 January 1978 Hungary
Production Hungarian Television, Mafilm, Magyar Televízió Müvelödési Föszerkesztöség (MTV) (I)
Also known as
Keménykalap és krumpliorr, Top Hat and Spuds Nose, Chapéu de coco e narigudo, Pălărie tare și nas de cartof, Sombrero de copa, nariz de patata, Steifer Hut und Kartoffelnase
Director
István Bácskai Lauró
Cast
Krisztián Kovács
Alfonzó
Gábor Berkes
István Gruber
Pál Hamar
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.2
Rate 10 votes
8.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
