One of the most popular musical comedies of the 1950s starts with flirting between a bohemian sport pilot and a serious mathematics teacher. The lesson is that in life, not everything happens as would appear logical at the outset. In the wake of the inflexible and demagogic dramas of Stalinism, this colourful comedy was a true breath of fresh air. It is innovative not only for being full of great hits but also for being the first film in a very long time that was about pure love.
CountryHungary
Runtime1 hour 50 minutes
Production year1955
World premiere6 January 1955
Release date
29 June 1956
Germany
6 January 1955
Hungary
ProductionMagyar Filmgyártó Állami Vállalat
Also known as
2x2 néha 5, 2 x 2 = 5, 2 x 2 ist manchmal 5, 2x2=câteodată 5!, En tus manos está mi vida, Kétszer kettő néha öt, Дважды два иногда пять