Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of 2x2 Are Sometimes 5
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films 2x2 Are Sometimes 5

2x2 Are Sometimes 5

2x2 néha 5 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

One of the most popular musical comedies of the 1950s starts with flirting between a bohemian sport pilot and a serious mathematics teacher. The lesson is that in life, not everything happens as would appear logical at the outset. In the wake of the inflexible and demagogic dramas of Stalinism, this colourful comedy was a true breath of fresh air. It is innovative not only for being full of great hits but also for being the first film in a very long time that was about pure love.
Country Hungary
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 1955
World premiere 6 January 1955
Release date
29 June 1956 Germany
6 January 1955 Hungary
Production Magyar Filmgyártó Állami Vállalat
Also known as
2x2 néha 5, 2 x 2 = 5, 2 x 2 ist manchmal 5, 2x2=câteodată 5!, En tus manos está mi vida, Kétszer kettő néha öt, Дважды два иногда пять
Director
György Révész
Cast
Violetta Ferrari
Zoltán Makláry
Ferenc Zenthe
Ferenc Kállai
Manyi Kiss
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more