Poster of My Brother Ali
1 poster
My Brother Ali

My Brother Ali

Mi hermano Ali 18+
Synopsis

It tells the story of the director's relationship with Ali, a young man who fled the war in Somalia at the age of fourteen. Their meeting in a Ukrainian prison in 2012 causes a turning point in Ali's life.
Country Spain / Portugal
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 22 November 2024
Release date
22 November 2024 Spain
Worldwide Gross $692
Production Morada Films
Also known as
Mi hermano Ali, My Brother Ali
Director
Paula Palacios
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.8
Rate 12 votes
6.1 IMDb
