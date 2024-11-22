Menu
1 poster
My Brother Ali
Mi hermano Ali
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Synopsis
It tells the story of the director's relationship with Ali, a young man who fled the war in Somalia at the age of fourteen. Their meeting in a Ukrainian prison in 2012 causes a turning point in Ali's life.
Country
Spain / Portugal
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
22 November 2024
Release date
22 November 2024
Spain
Worldwide Gross
$692
Production
Morada Films
Also known as
Mi hermano Ali, My Brother Ali
Director
Paula Palacios
Film rating
5.8
12
votes
6.1
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
