Kinoafisha Films The Phantom Wagon

La charrette fantôme 18+
Synopsis

French version of the Selma Lagerlof story, most famously filmed in 1921 by Victor Sjostrom, about a poor sinner who only realizes what misery he's wrought when he dies on New Year's Eve and is collected by Death in his carriage.
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 1939
World premiere 7 September 1939
Release date
14 January 1940 France
7 September 1939 Sweden
1 May 1940 USA
Production Transcontinental Films S.A.
Also known as
La charrette fantôme, A Carroça Fantasma, A halál kocsisa, Ajomies, Avetinjska kola, De voerman, Il carro fantasma, Kjørekaren, Køresvenden, Körkarlen, La carreta fantasma, Maboroshi no basha, The Phantom Wagon, 幻の馬車
Director
Julien Duvivier
Cast
Pierre Fresnay
Marie Bell
Micheline Francey
Louis Jouvet
René Génin
Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
