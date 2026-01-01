French version of the Selma Lagerlof story, most famously filmed in 1921 by Victor Sjostrom, about a poor sinner who only realizes what misery he's wrought when he dies on New Year's Eve and is collected by Death in his carriage.
CountryFrance
Runtime1 hour 33 minutes
Production year1939
World premiere7 September 1939
Release date
14 January 1940
France
7 September 1939
Sweden
1 May 1940
USA
ProductionTranscontinental Films S.A.
Also known as
La charrette fantôme, A Carroça Fantasma, A halál kocsisa, Ajomies, Avetinjska kola, De voerman, Il carro fantasma, Kjørekaren, Køresvenden, Körkarlen, La carreta fantasma, Maboroshi no basha, The Phantom Wagon, 幻の馬車