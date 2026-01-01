Brothers Moïse and Salomon run a modest bazaar near the Butte Montmartre, under the sign of "everything for nothing". There are office items, perfumes and leather goods. Their niece, the beautiful Lia, twenty years old, a graduate in synthetic chemistry, lives under their roof. She is less close to her pennies than the old grigous, and willingly visits the store "Aux femmes françaises", administered by the very Christian Valois family, where she hopes to place products. of its creation; perfumes, make-up and ointments of all kinds.