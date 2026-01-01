Menu
Poster of Moïse et Salomon parfumeurs
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Moïse et Salomon parfumeurs

Moïse et Salomon parfumeurs

Moïse et Salomon parfumeurs 18+
Synopsis

Brothers Moïse and Salomon run a modest bazaar near the Butte Montmartre, under the sign of "everything for nothing". There are office items, perfumes and leather goods. Their niece, the beautiful Lia, twenty years old, a graduate in synthetic chemistry, lives under their roof. She is less close to her pennies than the old grigous, and willingly visits the store "Aux femmes françaises", administered by the very Christian Valois family, where she hopes to place products. of its creation; perfumes, make-up and ointments of all kinds.
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 1935
World premiere 13 December 1935
Release date
13 December 1935 France
Also known as
Moïse et Salomon parfumeurs
Director
André Hugon
Cast
Léon Belières
Charles Lamy
Meg Lemonnier
Albert Préjean
Alexandre Mihalesco
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
