Elfy, Countess of Saint-Hélié's daughter, was brought up with her foster sister Anne, in an old dilapidated castle whose landlord, Baron Julius Carol, disappeared mysteriously some day. The two girls had a playmate, Hervé, the son of the gamekeeper. Now that they are adult, Anne is in love with Hervé while Elfy thinks she loves the young man. One day, the baron's mummified body is found in an oubliette and the secret of the estate is revealed...
CountryFrance
Runtime1 hour 39 minutes
Production year1943
World premiere16 June 1943
Release date
21 September 1945
Belgium
30 August 1946
Czechoslovakia
16 June 1943
France
21 April 1948
Portugal
11 December 1977
USA
ProductionConsortium de Productions de Films
Also known as
Le baron fantôme, De spookbaron, The Phantom Baron, A kísértetbáró, Il barone fantasma, Ma soeur Anne, O Barão Fantasma, O varonos fantasma, Stín minulosti, Призрачный барон