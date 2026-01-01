Menu
Poster of The Phantom Baron
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Phantom Baron

The Phantom Baron

Le baron fantôme 18+
Synopsis

Elfy, Countess of Saint-Hélié's daughter, was brought up with her foster sister Anne, in an old dilapidated castle whose landlord, Baron Julius Carol, disappeared mysteriously some day. The two girls had a playmate, Hervé, the son of the gamekeeper. Now that they are adult, Anne is in love with Hervé while Elfy thinks she loves the young man. One day, the baron's mummified body is found in an oubliette and the secret of the estate is revealed...
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 1943
World premiere 16 June 1943
Release date
21 September 1945 Belgium
30 August 1946 Czechoslovakia
16 June 1943 France
21 April 1948 Portugal
11 December 1977 USA
Production Consortium de Productions de Films
Also known as
Le baron fantôme, De spookbaron, The Phantom Baron, A kísértetbáró, Il barone fantasma, Ma soeur Anne, O Barão Fantasma, O varonos fantasma, Stín minulosti, Призрачный барон
Director
Serge de Poligny
Cast
André Lefaur
Odette Joyeux
Jany Holt
Alain Cuny
Gabrielle Dorziat
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
