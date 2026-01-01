With a hand of steel, Hélène efficiently runs a big luxury perfume factory in Grasse. There is no room for fun in her dull businesswoman's life. Then, a car accident drops Claude Dubois, a painter, into her lap. But the artist will have to deploy all his subtle wiles and clever tricks to rouse Hélène's feelings and get her to enjoy the cozy life of a cherished wife.
CountryFrance
Runtime1 hour 39 minutes
Production year1943
World premiere22 September 1943
Release date
26 October 1945
Belgium
29 November 1948
Denmark
22 September 1943
France
22 May 1951
Germany
18 July 1947
Netherlands
12 September 1947
Portugal
ProductionProduction Artistique et Cinématographique (PAC), S.P.D.F.
Also known as
L'inévitable M. Dubois, O Inevitável Sr. Dubois, Blankoscheck auf Liebe, De onweerstaanbare M. Dubois, El inevitable Sr. Dubois, I anaideia thriamvevei, L'inévitable Monsieur Dubois, Souper for to, The Inevitible Mr. Dubois