Poster of The Inevitible Mr. Dubois
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Inevitible Mr. Dubois

The Inevitible Mr. Dubois

L'inévitable M. Dubois 18+
Synopsis

With a hand of steel, Hélène efficiently runs a big luxury perfume factory in Grasse. There is no room for fun in her dull businesswoman's life. Then, a car accident drops Claude Dubois, a painter, into her lap. But the artist will have to deploy all his subtle wiles and clever tricks to rouse Hélène's feelings and get her to enjoy the cozy life of a cherished wife.
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 1943
World premiere 22 September 1943
Release date
26 October 1945 Belgium
29 November 1948 Denmark
22 September 1943 France
22 May 1951 Germany
18 July 1947 Netherlands
12 September 1947 Portugal
Production Production Artistique et Cinématographique (PAC), S.P.D.F.
Also known as
L'inévitable M. Dubois, O Inevitável Sr. Dubois, Blankoscheck auf Liebe, De onweerstaanbare M. Dubois, El inevitable Sr. Dubois, I anaideia thriamvevei, L'inévitable Monsieur Dubois, Souper for to, The Inevitible Mr. Dubois
Director
Pierre Billon
Cast
Annie Ducaux
André Luguet
Germaine Reuver
Jean Sinoël
Jean Morel
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
