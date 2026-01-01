Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Fantastic Night
Fantastic Night
La nuit fantastique
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Fantasy
Romantic
Synopsis
Denis, a poor student in philosophy, works as a night porter in the Paris market of Les Halles in order to pay for his studies. Constantly weary, he falls asleep and dreams of a beautiful girl in white, Irène, with whom he falls in love.
Expand
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 43 minutes
Production year
1942
World premiere
10 July 1942
Release date
7 April 1944
Belgium
10 July 1942
France
8 July 1947
Hungary
12 April 1946
Sweden
Production
Union Technique Cinematographique S.A. (UTC)
Also known as
La nuit fantastique, Fantastic Night, A Noite Fantástica, De fantastische nacht, Den fantastiske natten, Fantastiki nyhta, Fantastyczna noc, Le tombeau de Méliès, Lyckodrömmen, Szédült éjszaka
Director
Marcel L'Herbier
Cast
Fernand Gravey
Micheline Presle
Saturnin Fabre
Charles Granval
Bernard Blier
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.7
Rate
10
votes
6.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree