Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Fantastic Night
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Fantastic Night

Fantastic Night

La nuit fantastique 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Denis, a poor student in philosophy, works as a night porter in the Paris market of Les Halles in order to pay for his studies. Constantly weary, he falls asleep and dreams of a beautiful girl in white, Irène, with whom he falls in love.
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 1942
World premiere 10 July 1942
Release date
7 April 1944 Belgium
10 July 1942 France
8 July 1947 Hungary
12 April 1946 Sweden
Production Union Technique Cinematographique S.A. (UTC)
Also known as
La nuit fantastique, Fantastic Night, A Noite Fantástica, De fantastische nacht, Den fantastiske natten, Fantastiki nyhta, Fantastyczna noc, Le tombeau de Méliès, Lyckodrömmen, Szédült éjszaka
Director
Marcel L'Herbier
Cast
Fernand Gravey
Micheline Presle
Saturnin Fabre
Charles Granval
Bernard Blier
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more