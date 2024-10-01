Menu
Russian
Poster of Leap of Faith
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Leap of Faith

Leap of Faith

Leap of Faith 18+
Synopsis

Twelve diverse Christian leaders from across differences in theology, politics, race, socioeconomics, gender, and sexuality find hope and fellowship at a series of boundary-breaking retreats in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Brought together by Michael Gulker of The Colossian Forum, five women and seven men struggle with some of today’s most contentious issues. Their divisions become apparent and test their common belief in the universal importance of love and kindness and the bonds they build over a year.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 1 October 2024
World premiere 1 October 2024
Worldwide Gross $39,083
Production Levels Audio, Tremolo Productions
Also known as
Leap of Faith
Director
Nicholas Ma
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.7
Rate 15 votes
7.4 IMDb
