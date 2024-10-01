Twelve diverse Christian leaders from across differences in theology, politics, race, socioeconomics, gender, and sexuality find hope and fellowship at a series of boundary-breaking retreats in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Brought together by Michael Gulker of The Colossian Forum, five women and seven men struggle with some of today’s most contentious issues. Their divisions become apparent and test their common belief in the universal importance of love and kindness and the bonds they build over a year.