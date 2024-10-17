Menu
First Class - Full Throat!
Prva Klasa - Pun Gas!
18+
Sport
Synopsis
The plot follows rivals Beba and Nemac as they race iconic Yugos, chasing the national championship and their dreams of Formula 1. However, racing isn't their only source of adrenaline.
First Class - Full Throat!
trailer
trailer
Country
Serbia
Production year
2024
World premiere
17 October 2024
Release date
27 November 2025
Croatia
17 October 2024
Montenegro
17 October 2024
Serbia
Worldwide Gross
$314,474
Production
Cinemasina, Film Plus Pictures
Also known as
Prva Klasa - Pun Gas!, First Class: Full Speed!
Director
Vladimir Mica Popovic
Cast
Miodrag Radonjic
Ljubomir Bandovic
Nenad Jezdic
Olga Odanovic
Hristina Popović
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.6
Rate
15
votes
6.9
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers
First Class - Full Throat!
Trailer
0
0
Stills
