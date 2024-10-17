Menu
Kinoafisha Films First Class - Full Throat!

First Class - Full Throat!

Prva Klasa - Pun Gas! 18+
Synopsis

The plot follows rivals Beba and Nemac as they race iconic Yugos, chasing the national championship and their dreams of Formula 1. However, racing isn't their only source of adrenaline.
Country Serbia
Production year 2024
World premiere 17 October 2024
Release date
27 November 2025 Croatia o.A.
17 October 2024 Montenegro o.A.
17 October 2024 Serbia o.A.
Worldwide Gross $314,474
Production Cinemasina, Film Plus Pictures
Also known as
Prva Klasa - Pun Gas!, First Class: Full Speed!
Director
Vladimir Mica Popovic
Cast
Miodrag Radonjic
Ljubomir Bandovic
Nenad Jezdic
Olga Odanovic
Hristina Popović
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.6
6.9 IMDb
Film Reviews
