Poster of Flocks
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Flocks

Flocks

Parvet 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

The lives of several young adults cross during one day in Helsinki, as they navigate the structures of the contemporary Finnish society. Feelings of belonging and being rejected transport the film's characters into each other's realities.
Flocks - trailer
Flocks  trailer
Country Finland
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 28 September 2024
Release date
18 October 2024 Finland Tulossa
Budget €730,000
Production Aamu Filmcompany
Also known as
Parvet, Álbmugassan, Flocks
Director
Katja Gauriloff
Hannaleena Hauru
Cast
Ida-Maria Olva
Yolanda Correa
Milla Kuikka
Mikael Bashmakov
Cast and Crew

Film rating

2.7
Rate 11 votes
2.6 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers
Flocks - trailer
Flocks Trailer
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
