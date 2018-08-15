Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Santa Jaws
Poster of Santa Jaws
Рейтинги
4.1 IMDb Rating: 4.1
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Santa Jaws

Santa Jaws

Santa Jaws 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Trying to survive the family Christmas, Cody makes a wish to be alone, which ends up backfiring when a shark manifests and kills his entire family.
Santa Jaws - trailer
Santa Jaws  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 15 August 2018
Budget $700,000
Production Active Entertainment
Also known as
Santa Jaws, Jõululõuad, Tubarão Assassino, Un deseo mortal, Санта-челюсти
Director
Misty Talley
Cast
Reid Miller
Courtney Lauren Cummings
Courtney Lauren Cummings
Carrie Lazar
Carrie Lazar
Miles Doleac
Haviland Stillwell
Cast and Crew

Film rating

4.1
Rate 10 votes
4.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Caroline Are you Clark?
Clark Who wants to know?
Peter We're Cody's parents.
Clark Okay.
Caroline Well, there's a shark attacking Port City. Where's Cody?
Clark That is classified information.
Caroline [points rifle at Clark] How about now?
Clark Access granted.
Film Trailers All trailers
Santa Jaws - trailer
Santa Jaws Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more