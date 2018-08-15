Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Filming locations
Рейтинги
4.1
IMDb Rating: 4.1
Rate
Best Comedies
2 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
Santa Jaws
Santa Jaws
Santa Jaws
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Synopsis
Trying to survive the family Christmas, Cody makes a wish to be alone, which ends up backfiring when a shark manifests and kills his entire family.
Expand
Santa Jaws
trailer
trailer
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
2018
World premiere
15 August 2018
Budget
$700,000
Production
Active Entertainment
Also known as
Santa Jaws, Jõululõuad, Tubarão Assassino, Un deseo mortal, Санта-челюсти
Director
Misty Talley
Cast
Reid Miller
Courtney Lauren Cummings
Carrie Lazar
Miles Doleac
Haviland Stillwell
Cast and Crew
Film rating
4.1
Rate
10
votes
4.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Quotes
Caroline
Are you Clark?
Clark
Who wants to know?
Peter
We're Cody's parents.
Clark
Okay.
Caroline
Well, there's a shark attacking Port City. Where's Cody?
Clark
That is classified information.
Caroline
[points rifle at Clark]
How about now?
Clark
Access granted.
Film Trailers
All trailers
Santa Jaws
Trailer
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree