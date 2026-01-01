Menu
Schatten - Eine nächtliche Halluzination 18+
Synopsis

During a dinner given by a wealthy baron and his wife, attended by four of her suitors in a 19th century German manor, a shadow-player rescues the marriage by giving all the guests a vision what might happen tonight if the baron stays jealous and the suitors do not reduce their advances towards his beautiful wife. Or was it a vision?
Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1923
World premiere 16 October 1923
Release date
16 October 1923 Germany
Production Pan-Film
Also known as
Schatten - Eine nächtliche Halluzination, Sombras, Warning Shadows, A rémület árnyéka, Cienie, Le montreur d'ombres, Ombre ammonitrici, Upozorenje senkama, Varjoja, Varjoja - öinen harhanäky, Тени: Ночная галлюцинация, 戦く影
Director
Arthur Robison
Cast
Fritz Kortner
Ruth Weyher
Gustav von Wangenheim
Ferdinand von Alten
Fritz Rasp
6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
