Poster of Top Floor
6.2 IMDb Rating: 5.3
Top Floor

20 million followers = 20 million suspects
Top Floor - trailer in russian
Top Floor  trailer in russian
Country Bulgaria
Runtime 1 hour 14 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 16 April 2024
Release date
26 June 2025 Russia
27 September 2024 Bulgaria
Budget $8,000,000
Worldwide Gross $36,544
Production Mezza Films OOD
Also known as
Top Floor, Смерть в лифте
Director
Jérémy Minui
Cast
Nicole Calfan
Nicole Calfan
Nicolas Cazalé
Élise Tilloloy
Justine Wachsberger
Akil Wingate
6.2
5.3 IMDb
Top Floor - trailer in russian
Top Floor Trailer in russian
