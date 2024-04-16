Menu
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
6.2
IMDb Rating: 5.3
Top Floor
Top Floor
Top Floor
Thriller
Synopsis
20 million followers = 20 million suspects
Top Floor
trailer in russian
trailer in russian
Country
Bulgaria
Runtime
1 hour 14 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
16 April 2024
Release date
26 June 2025
Russia
Кинологистика
27 September 2024
Bulgaria
Budget
$8,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$36,544
Production
Mezza Films OOD
Also known as
Top Floor, Смерть в лифте
Director
Jérémy Minui
Cast
Nicole Calfan
Nicolas Cazalé
Élise Tilloloy
Justine Wachsberger
Akil Wingate
Cast and Crew
6.2
5.3
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers
Top Floor
Trailer in russian
