Poster of Chameleon Street
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Chameleon Street

Chameleon Street

Chameleon Street 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

William Douglas Street is bored with his life. Working for his father is getting to him, his wife wants more money, and he's had enough. His solution is to re-invent himself. He becomes a chameleon, taking on whatever role suits the situation. From reporter to doctor to lawyer, he impersonates anyone he feels a need to be and he can earn money being. The movie is based on the real figures William Douglas Street, Jr. and Erik Dupin.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 1989
Online premiere 5 January 2024
World premiere 12 September 1989
Release date
13 September 1989 Canada R
24 April 1991 Romania 18+
21 January 1990 USA
Production Prismatic Images, Films Around the World (I), Gethsemane 84
Also known as
Chameleon Street, As Mil Faces de Street, Douglas Street - Das Chamäleon, Il camaleonte, Улица хамелеонов
Director
Wendell B. Harris Jr.
Cast
Timothy Alvaro
Renauld Bailleux
William Ballenger
Lynn Barbee
Jerome Barney
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Curtis I'm a victim, brother. I'm a victim of 400 years of conditioning. The man has programmed my conditioning. Even my conditioning has been conditioned!
