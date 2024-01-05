William Douglas Street is bored with his life. Working for his father is getting to him, his wife wants more money, and he's had enough. His solution is to re-invent himself. He becomes a chameleon, taking on whatever role suits the situation. From reporter to doctor to lawyer, he impersonates anyone he feels a need to be and he can earn money being. The movie is based on the real figures William Douglas Street, Jr. and Erik Dupin.
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 34 minutes
Production year1989
Online premiere5 January 2024
World premiere12 September 1989
Release date
13 September 1989
Canada
R
24 April 1991
Romania
18+
21 January 1990
USA
ProductionPrismatic Images, Films Around the World (I), Gethsemane 84
Also known as
Chameleon Street, As Mil Faces de Street, Douglas Street - Das Chamäleon, Il camaleonte, Улица хамелеонов