Vadim

Vadim

Vadim 18+
The landowner Palitsyn (Chardynin) long and successfully sues the neighbor. The lawsuit led to the ruin. He died, leaving orphans children — humpback a young boy Vadim (Speransky) and three-year Olga. In order to avoid condemnation, the Palitsyn takes the girl to the pupils. The young man vows to take revenge on the offender and leaves this region. Several years pass. Olga (Goncharova) becomes the beauty and object of desire of the elderly Palitsyn. Comes the hour of revenge. Returned and did not learn of Vadim goes to the Lord in slaves. Soon he reveals to Olga the truth about the real family. The girl agrees to help Vadim. Meanwhile, the younger Palitsyn — son Yuri returns to the estate. Olga falls in love with the young landowner and refuses to help her brother. Finally angry Vadim decides to finish with the whole hated family. He goes to the camp of Pugachev to later return to the estate of Palitsyn and take revenge.
Country Russia
Runtime 15 minutes
Production year 1910
World premiere 2 October 1910
Production T/D A. Khanzhonkov
Also known as
Vadim, Вадим
Director
Pyotr Chardynin
Cast
Pyotr Chardynin
Aleksandra Goncharova
Andrey Gromov
Pavel Biryukov
4.6
Rate 10 votes
4.7 IMDb
Best Russian Films 
