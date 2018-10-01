Menu
Poster of Stars by the Pound
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Stars by the Pound

Stars by the Pound

Stars by the Pound 18+
Synopsis

Lois, 16, has only one dream: becoming an astronaut. However, although she’s gifted in physics, she has a big problem: Lois weighs over 200 pounds – a family trait she’s inescapably stuck with. Then, just when everything seems lost, Lois meets Amélie, Stannah, and Justine: three teenagers shattered, like her, by life’s tough breaks; yet ready for anything in order to leave with her for outer space…
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 1 October 2018
Release date
5 March 2020 Brazil 12
17 July 2019 France
Production Koro Films, Umedia, Canal+
Also known as
100 kilos d'étoiles, Stars by the Pound, 100 kilo do gwiazd, 100 quilos de estrelas, 100 кг звёзд, Αστέρια με το κιλό, Звезды на вес
Director
Marie-Sophie Chambon
Cast
Laure Duchene
Angèle Metzger
Pauline Serieys
Isabelle de Hertogh
Philippe Rebbot
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
