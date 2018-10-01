Lois, 16, has only one dream: becoming an astronaut. However, although she’s gifted in physics, she has a big problem: Lois weighs over 200 pounds – a family trait she’s inescapably stuck with. Then, just when everything seems lost, Lois meets Amélie, Stannah, and Justine: three teenagers shattered, like her, by life’s tough breaks; yet ready for anything in order to leave with her for outer space…
CountryFrance
Runtime1 hour 28 minutes
Production year2018
World premiere1 October 2018
Release date
5 March 2020
Brazil
12
17 July 2019
France
ProductionKoro Films, Umedia, Canal+
Also known as
100 kilos d'étoiles, Stars by the Pound, 100 kilo do gwiazd, 100 quilos de estrelas, 100 кг звёзд, Αστέρια με το κιλό, Звезды на вес