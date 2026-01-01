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7.3
Kinoafisha
Films
Attention, Rounds!
7.3
Attention, Rounds!
, 1982
Pozor, vizita!
Czechoslovakia / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.3
Synopsis
A story about an everyday life of an inflectional department of Prague hospital.
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Cast
Rudolf Hrušínský
Svetobezník Prepsl
Libuse Svormová
Ruzena
Blazena Holisová
Katka
Josef Somr
Dezinfektor Kafka
Bořivoj Navrátil
Primár
Veronika Jeníková
Jirí Knot
Ludovít Gresso
Deda Bartunek
Jirina Jelenská
Julinka
Miroslav Moravec
Josef
Blanka Lormanová
Anynka
Bronislav Poloczek
Trazmistr
Director
Karel Kachyňa
Writer
Karel Kachyňa
,
Adolf Branald
,
Vladimír Bor
Composer
Lubos Fiser
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Czechoslovakia
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
1982
World premiere
23 April 1982
Release date
23 April 1982
Czechoslovakia
Also known as
Pozor, vizita!, Achtung, Visite!, Se opp - ronden kommer!, Uwaga, obchód, Vigyázz, jön a vizit!
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Film rating
7.3
Rate
10
votes
7.3
IMDb
Showtimes
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