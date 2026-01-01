Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Attention, Rounds!
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Attention, Rounds!
7.3

Attention, Rounds!

, 1982
Pozor, vizita!
Czechoslovakia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Attention, Rounds!
7.3

Synopsis

A story about an everyday life of an inflectional department of Prague hospital.

Cast

Rudolf Hrušínský
Svetobezník Prepsl
Libuse Svormová
Ruzena
Blazena Holisová
Katka
Josef Somr
Dezinfektor Kafka
Bořivoj Navrátil
Primár
Veronika Jeníková
Jirí Knot
Ludovít Gresso
Deda Bartunek
Jirina Jelenská
Julinka
Miroslav Moravec
Josef
Blanka Lormanová
Anynka
Bronislav Poloczek
Trazmistr
Director Karel Kachyňa
Writer Karel Kachyňa, Adolf Branald, Vladimír Bor
Composer Lubos Fiser
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechoslovakia
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 1982
World premiere 23 April 1982
Release date
23 April 1982 Czechoslovakia
Also known as
Pozor, vizita!, Achtung, Visite!, Se opp - ronden kommer!, Uwaga, obchód, Vigyázz, jön a vizit!

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Bear Country
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more