During the Second World War, a small group of students at Munich University begin to question the decisions and sanity of Germany's Nazi government. The students form a resistance cell which they name the "White Rose" after a newsletter that is secretly distributed to the student body. At first small in numbers and fearful of discovery, the White Rose begins to gain massive support after a Nazi Gauleiter nearly incites a student riot after a provokative speech. At this point, the matter is taken over by the German Gestapo, who pledge to hunt down and destroy the members of the White Rose.
CountryGermany
Runtime1 hour 48 minutes
Production year1982
World premiere24 September 1982
Release date
24 September 1982
Germany
12
1 January 1984
Netherlands
6 May 1983
USA
ProductionSentana Filmproduktion, Hessischer Rundfunk (HR), Central Cinema Company Film (CCC)
Also known as
Die weiße Rose, The White Rose, A Rosa Branca, Beyaz gül, Biała Róża, Den hvite rose, Den vita rosen, Hvide rose, La rosa blanca, Белая роза, 白バラ（1982）, 白バラは死なず, 白玫瑰