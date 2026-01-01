Menu
The White Rose
Kinoafisha Films The White Rose

The White Rose

Die weiße Rose 18+
Synopsis

During the Second World War, a small group of students at Munich University begin to question the decisions and sanity of Germany's Nazi government. The students form a resistance cell which they name the "White Rose" after a newsletter that is secretly distributed to the student body. At first small in numbers and fearful of discovery, the White Rose begins to gain massive support after a Nazi Gauleiter nearly incites a student riot after a provokative speech. At this point, the matter is taken over by the German Gestapo, who pledge to hunt down and destroy the members of the White Rose.
Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 1982
World premiere 24 September 1982
Release date
24 September 1982 Germany 12
1 January 1984 Netherlands
6 May 1983 USA
Production Sentana Filmproduktion, Hessischer Rundfunk (HR), Central Cinema Company Film (CCC)
Also known as
Die weiße Rose, The White Rose, A Rosa Branca, Beyaz gül, Biała Róża, Den hvite rose, Den vita rosen, Hvide rose, La rosa blanca, Белая роза, 白バラ（1982）, 白バラは死なず, 白玫瑰
Director
Michael Verhoeven
Cast
Lena Stolze
Martin Benrath
Wulf Kessler
Oliver Siebert
Ulrich Tukur
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Gauleiter Giesler I can certianly understand why some of you girls think that you always have to study. It's because you're not pretty enough to find an admirer!
[boos and hisses]
Gauleiter Giesler But let me reassure you ladies! I can gladly assign you one of my aids, and I can gauruntee you a pleasurable experiance!
[crowd erupts in fury]
