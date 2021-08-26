A sincere provincial young man, Frantisek Koudelka leaves to work in Prague. For the trip he buys a computer made horoscope with biorhythms charts, marked according to his date of birth, there are trappy, precarious, unsuccessful and even critical days and few successful days. The clumsy luckless person Frantisek has finally a guidance for his life.
CountryCzechoslovakia
Runtime1 hour 35 minutes
Production year1974
World premiere30 August 1974
Release date
26 August 2021
Czechia
30 August 1974
Czechoslovakia
ProductionFilmové studio Barrandov
Also known as
Jáchyme, hod ho do stroje!, Jáchyme, hoď ho do stroje!, Horoskop szczęścia, Jachyme, baci ga u stroj!, Jachyme, in the Machine!, Joachim, dobd a gépbe!, Joachim, Put It in the Machine, Joachimie, wrzuć go do maszyny!, Un horoscop cu bucluc, Velký den Frantiska Koudelky, Vysoká fáze, Вычисленное счастье, Якиме, хвърли я в машината!