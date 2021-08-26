Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Jachyme, in the Machine!
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Jachyme, in the Machine!

Jachyme, in the Machine!

Jáchyme, hod ho do stroje! 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A sincere provincial young man, Frantisek Koudelka leaves to work in Prague. For the trip he buys a computer made horoscope with biorhythms charts, marked according to his date of birth, there are trappy, precarious, unsuccessful and even critical days and few successful days. The clumsy luckless person Frantisek has finally a guidance for his life.
Country Czechoslovakia
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1974
World premiere 30 August 1974
Release date
26 August 2021 Czechia
30 August 1974 Czechoslovakia
Production Filmové studio Barrandov
Also known as
Jáchyme, hod ho do stroje!, Jáchyme, hoď ho do stroje!, Horoskop szczęścia, Jachyme, baci ga u stroj!, Jachyme, in the Machine!, Joachim, dobd a gépbe!, Joachim, Put It in the Machine, Joachimie, wrzuć go do maszyny!, Un horoscop cu bucluc, Velký den Frantiska Koudelky, Vysoká fáze, Вычисленное счастье, Якиме, хвърли я в машината!
Director
Oldrich Lipský
Cast
Luděk Sobota
Marta Vancurová
Josef Dvořák
Ladislav Smoljak
Zdeněk Svěrák
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more