Gandi molchal po subbotam
Synopsis

The life of 16-year-old Mot is thrown into disarray when his father leaves the family. In protest, Mot brings home a homeless woman and declares that he will live with her
Country Russia
Production year 2025
Production Frut Taym, Kinoprime, Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Gandi molchal po subbotam, Ганди молчал по субботам
Director
Yuriy Zaytsev
Cast
Mark Eydelshteyn
Anastasiya Krasovskaya
Darya Ekamasova
Viktoriya Tolstoganova
Oleg Garkusha
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Stills
