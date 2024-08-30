Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Päivät kuin unta
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Päivät kuin unta

Päivät kuin unta

Päivät kuin unta 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Esko is a famous writer in his eighties who has had a close circle of friends since his youth. Only Heikki is left of the group and after the traditional pre-Christmas party, Esko unexpectedly decides to write his next book about the events of the summer of '74, which were to remain a secret until his death. In that summer of the 70s, Esko, in his early twenties, set off with three friends to search for the inheritance left by his grandfather, not knowing what they would find. At the destination, in the middle of the wilderness, the boys unexpectedly meet another group of hikers. There's admiration and a little jealousy in the air. A relaxed trip and summer fun takes a new turn when the inheritance is discovered, secrets are uncovered and, finally, greed inadvertently involves the friends in an event that will change the rest of their lives.
Country Finland
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 30 August 2024
Release date
30 August 2024 Finland 12
Also known as
Päivät kuin unta
Director
Mika Kiiskinen
Cast
Martta Entonen
Raimo Karppinen
Eetu Nevala
Mari Perankoski
Risto Tuorila
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more