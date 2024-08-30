Esko is a famous writer in his eighties who has had a close circle of friends since his youth. Only Heikki is left of the group and after the traditional pre-Christmas party, Esko unexpectedly decides to write his next book about the events of the summer of '74, which were to remain a secret until his death. In that summer of the 70s, Esko, in his early twenties, set off with three friends to search for the inheritance left by his grandfather, not knowing what they would find. At the destination, in the middle of the wilderness, the boys unexpectedly meet another group of hikers. There's admiration and a little jealousy in the air. A relaxed trip and summer fun takes a new turn when the inheritance is discovered, secrets are uncovered and, finally, greed inadvertently involves the friends in an event that will change the rest of their lives.

