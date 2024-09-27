Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Shukrana
Shukrana
Shukrana
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Synopsis
After Jeaona’s sudden death, Veeran faces pressure from her in-laws to marry her brother-in-law, fearing she might claim their property. But Veeran’s hidden secret leads to a shocking twist, leaving the family's future in suspense.
Expand
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 10 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
27 September 2024
Release date
15 November 2024
Great Britain
12A
15 November 2024
India
27 September 2024
UAE
TBC
Worldwide Gross
$82,329
Production
Villagers Production House
Also known as
Shukrana
Director
Simerjit Singh
Cast
Neeru Bajwa
Seema Kaushal
Jass Bajwa
B.N. Sharma
Rupinder Rupi
Cast and Crew
Film rating
8.3
Rate
13
votes
6.6
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree