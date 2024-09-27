Menu
Poster of Shukrana
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Shukrana

Shukrana

Shukrana 18+
Synopsis

After Jeaona’s sudden death, Veeran faces pressure from her in-laws to marry her brother-in-law, fearing she might claim their property. But Veeran’s hidden secret leads to a shocking twist, leaving the family's future in suspense.
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 10 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 27 September 2024
Release date
15 November 2024 Great Britain 12A
15 November 2024 India
27 September 2024 UAE TBC
Worldwide Gross $82,329
Production Villagers Production House
Also known as
Shukrana
Director
Simerjit Singh
Cast
Neeru Bajwa
Neeru Bajwa
Seema Kaushal
Jass Bajwa
B.N. Sharma
Rupinder Rupi
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.3
Rate 13 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
