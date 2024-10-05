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Poster of Mult v kino. Vypusk # 174. Dobrye dela!
Mult v kino. Vypusk # 174. Dobrye dela! - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Mult v kino. Vypusk # 174. Dobrye dela!

Mult v kino. Vypusk # 174. Dobrye dela!

, 2024
Mult v kino. Vypusk # 174. Dobrye dela!
Russia / Animation / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Mult v kino. Vypusk # 174. Dobrye dela!
Mult v kino. Vypusk # 174. Dobrye dela! - Trailer
Mult v kino. Vypusk # 174. Dobrye dela!  Trailer
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Russia
Runtime 48 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 5 October 2024
Release date
5 October 2024 Russia МВК 0+
Also known as
Mult v kino. Vypusk # 174. Dobrye dela!, Мульт в кино. Выпуск # 174: Добрые дела!

Cartoon rating

0.0
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Best Animated Films  Best Russian Films 
Updated 6 May 2025

Film Trailers

All trailers
Mult v kino. Vypusk # 174. Dobrye dela! - Trailer
Mult v kino. Vypusk # 174. Dobrye dela! Trailer
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