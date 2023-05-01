Menu
Divas: Celine Dion

Synopsis

We call them, Divas. And some, remarkably stand out as women of sheer talent, star presence, and supreme success. Céline Dion is a name that needs no introduction. The little French Canadian singer gradually conquered hearts all around the world, including the one of her beloved one and only, René Angelil. She may very well be one of the most powerful and moving voices ever heard. But beyond the albums, hit songs and sold-out tours, her personal life has been marked with a painful amount of tragedy. Her story is one of strength, resilience and love."
Country Great Britain
Runtime 59 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 1 May 2023
World premiere 1 May 2023
Budget 100,000 GBP
Production Entertain Me Productions
Divas: Celine Dion
Roxane Schlumberger
Celine Dion
5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
