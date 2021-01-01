Menu
Morgan Freeman: Breaking Barriers

Morgan Freeman: Breaking Barriers 18+
Synopsis

Perhaps it is his distinctive velvet smooth voice and calming demeanor that made Morgan Freeman a household name. World-renowned actor, Freeman has starred in over 100 movies in just three decades and continues to break barriers.
Country USA
Runtime 60 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 1 January 2021
World premiere 1 January 2021
Budget $250,000
Production Entertain Me Productions
Also known as
Director
Remarni Ramchaitar-Jackman
Cast
Morgan Freeman
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
