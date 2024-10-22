Menu
Poster of God's Little Republic
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films God's Little Republic

God's Little Republic

U Pana Boga w Królowym Moscie 18+
Synopsis

A young archeology student comes to Królowy Most to study the cellars under the church. She finds there a collection of historic documents which may have an enormous impact on the future and prosperity of the village.
God's Little Republic - trailer
God's Little Republic  trailer
Country Poland
Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 8 January 2025
World premiere 22 October 2024
Release date
31 October 2024 Germany 12
25 October 2024 Poland
Worldwide Gross $1,654,852
Production Imaginary Pixels
Also known as
U Pana Boga w Królowym Moscie, U Pana Boga w Królowym Moście
Director
Jacek Bromski
Cast
Aleksandra Grabowska
Emilian Kamiński
Andrzej Seweryn
Mikolaj Grabowski
Wojciech Solarz
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.2
Rate 15 votes
4.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
God's Little Republic - trailer
God's Little Republic Trailer
Stills
