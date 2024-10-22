Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
God's Little Republic
God's Little Republic
U Pana Boga w Królowym Moscie
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Synopsis
A young archeology student comes to Królowy Most to study the cellars under the church. She finds there a collection of historic documents which may have an enormous impact on the future and prosperity of the village.
Expand
God's Little Republic
trailer
trailer
Country
Poland
Runtime
2 hours 5 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
8 January 2025
World premiere
22 October 2024
Release date
31 October 2024
Germany
12
25 October 2024
Poland
Worldwide Gross
$1,654,852
Production
Imaginary Pixels
Also known as
U Pana Boga w Królowym Moscie, U Pana Boga w Królowym Moście
Director
Jacek Bromski
Cast
Aleksandra Grabowska
Emilian Kamiński
Andrzej Seweryn
Mikolaj Grabowski
Wojciech Solarz
Cast and Crew
Film rating
5.2
Rate
15
votes
4.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
God's Little Republic
Trailer
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree