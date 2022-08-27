Menu
Poster of Deep Sea Mutant Snake
4.4 IMDb Rating: 4.3
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Deep Sea Mutant Snake

Deep Sea Mutant Snake

Shen hai she nan 18+
Synopsis

After his fiancé sudden death, Qin Yu is convinced Cass Corporation is somehow involved and is determined to find the truth. Booking passage on the same cruise ship as former Cass employee, Jason, Qin Yu follows him. Qin Yu hopes to secure the information he needs on Cass to be able to testify against them in court. But Qin Yu isn’t the only person on board hoping to gain intel on Cass. Desperate for a story, reporter Feng Li tails both Qin Yu and Jason, booking passage on the same cruise. Unfortunately, no one has much of a chance to gain information as the ship is suddenly attacked by giant mutant snakes. Escaping the attack, the survivors find themselves on the very island Cass Corporation has been conducting their illegal experiments. Hunted by monsters of all sorts, will any of the survivors find a way to bring Cass down and make it off the island alive?
Country China
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 27 August 2022
World premiere 27 August 2022
Release date
24 October 2024 Russia КИНОА
27 August 2022 Brazil
Worldwide Gross $2,434
Production Dajia Medir, Rabbit Hole Film
Also known as
Shen hai she nan, Deep Sea Mutant Snake, Anaconda: El despertar, Killerschlange aus der tiefe, Анаконда. Подъем с глубины, ディープ・シー・ミュータント, 深海蛇难
Director
Wu Yang
Cast
Yixin Zhao
Jiayi Li
Amro
Yanxi Jiang
Waise Lee
Cast and Crew

Film rating

4.4
Rate 10 votes
4.3 IMDb
