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Poster of Killer Heat
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Killer Heat
5.6

Killer Heat

, 2024
Killer Heat
USA / Crime, Drama, Detective / 18+
Poster of Killer Heat
5.6

Synopsis

An expat PI is hired to investigate a suspicious death in Crete, Greece, where jealousies run deep amongst the victim's powerful family.

Cast

Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Nick Bali
Shailene Woodley
Shailene Woodley
Penelope Vardakis
Richard Madden
Richard Madden
Elias 'Leonidas'
Clare Holman
Clare Holman
Audrey
Babou Ceesay
Babou Ceesay
Georges Mensah
Abbey Lee
Abbey Lee
Monique
Billy Clements
Billy Clements
Manos Gavras
Manos Gavras
Eleni Vergeti
Victoria
Dimitris Topalidis
Governor
Christos Efthimou
Christopher
Harper Linnane
Clio (Age 4)
Director Philippe Lacôte
Writer Matt Charman, Jo Nesbø, Roberto Bentivegna
Composer Joseph Shirley
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 25 September 2024
World premiere 25 September 2024
Production Amazon Studios, Big Indie Pictures, Faliro House Productions
Also known as
Killer Heat, El hombre celoso, Căldură ucigașă, Căldură ucigătoare, Calor Mortífero, Eifersucht, Gyilkos hőség, Morderczy żar, Ölümcül Ateş, Pokoli hőség, Sol de justicia, Specialistul în gelozie, Ревнощі, Убийственная жара, キラーヒート　殺意の交差, 杀手热, 殺手之怒, The Jealousy Man, آفتاب سوزان, گرمای کشنده

Film rating

5.6
Rate 15 votes
5.6 IMDb

Quotes

Nick Bali Sometimes you use a carrot. Sometimes you use a stick. Sometimes you just lie your ass off.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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