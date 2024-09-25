Cast
Dimitris Topalidis
Governor
Christos Efthimou
Christopher
Harper Linnane
Clio (Age 4)
Cast and Crew
Director
Philippe Lacôte
Writer
Matt Charman, Jo Nesbø, Roberto Bentivegna
Composer
Joseph Shirley
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
25 September 2024
World premiere
25 September 2024
Production
Amazon Studios, Big Indie Pictures, Faliro House Productions
Also known as
Killer Heat, El hombre celoso, Căldură ucigașă, Căldură ucigătoare, Calor Mortífero, Eifersucht, Gyilkos hőség, Morderczy żar, Ölümcül Ateş, Pokoli hőség, Sol de justicia, Specialistul în gelozie, Ревнощі, Убийственная жара, キラーヒート 殺意の交差, 杀手热, 殺手之怒, The Jealousy Man, آفتاب سوزان, گرمای کشنده