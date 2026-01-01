Menu
Poster of Woman
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Woman

Woman

Zhenshchina 18+
Synopsis

A young peasant woman decides to become a tractor driver.
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 4 minutes
Production year 1932
World premiere 22 January 1932
Release date
22 January 1932 Russia
Production Belgoskino
Also known as
Zhenshchina, Woman, Woman's World, Женщина
Director
Efim Dzigan
B. Shreyber
Cast
Raisa Yesipova
Lyubov Mozalevskaya
Vera Bendina
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
