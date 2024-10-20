Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Tickets from 800 ₽
Kinoafisha
Films
Leopoldstadt
Leopoldstadt
Leopoldstadt
18+
Theatrical
Tickets from 800 ₽
Country
Russia
Runtime
2 hours 36 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
20 October 2024
Release date
20 October 2024
Kazakhstan
16+
Director
Aleksey Borodin
Cast
Evgeniy Redko
Anna Taratorkina
Aleksandr Vladimirovitsj Doronin
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
How to book tickets
How to book tickets with a bank card
How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket
What to do if...
Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Formula Kino TsDM
19:30
from 800 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
24 February
from 800 ₽
All cinemas
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
«Leopoldstadt» now playing
Tue
24
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Leopoldstadt?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₽
Started
20:50
from 400 ₽
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₽
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₽
Formula Kino TsDM
Lubyanka
2D
19:30
from 800 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree