Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Tickets
Poster of Leopoldstadt
1 poster Tickets from 800 ₽
Kinoafisha Films Leopoldstadt

Leopoldstadt

Leopoldstadt 18+
Tickets from 800 ₽
Country Russia
Runtime 2 hours 36 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 20 October 2024
Release date
20 October 2024 Kazakhstan 16+
Director
Aleksey Borodin
Cast
Evgeniy Redko
Anna Taratorkina
Anna Taratorkina
Aleksandr Vladimirovitsj Doronin
Aleksandr Vladimirovitsj Doronin
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
How to book tickets How to book tickets with a bank card How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket What to do if... Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes Showtimes and Tickets
Formula Kino TsDM
19:30 from 800 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Stills

«Leopoldstadt» now playing

Tue 24
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Leopoldstadt? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
Formula Kino TsDM
Lubyanka
2D
19:30 from 800 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more