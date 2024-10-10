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5.0
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Otbrosy
5.0
Otbrosy
, 2024
Otbrosy
Russia / Drama / 18+
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5.0
Otbrosy
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Gosha Kutsenko
Anastasiya Panina
Oleg Kamenshchikov
Sergey Legostaev
Red Ray
Yakov Tikhomirov
Sanya
Director
Karen Arutyunov
Writer
Oleg Kamenshchikov
,
Red Ray
Composer
Anton Nikiforov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
10 October 2024
Release date
10 October 2024
Russia
Worldwide Gross
$3,162
Also known as
Otbrosy, Отбросы
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Film rating
5.0
Rate
14
votes
3.9
IMDb
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Russian films about organized crime
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