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Poster of Otbrosy
5.0
Otbrosy - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Otbrosy
5.0

Otbrosy

, 2024
Otbrosy
Russia / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Otbrosy
5.0
Otbrosy - Trailer
Otbrosy  Trailer

Cast

Gosha Kutsenko
Gosha Kutsenko
Anastasiya Panina
Anastasiya Panina
Oleg Kamenshchikov
Oleg Kamenshchikov
Sergey Legostaev
Sergey Legostaev
Red Ray
Yakov Tikhomirov
Yakov Tikhomirov
Sanya
Director Karen Arutyunov
Writer Oleg Kamenshchikov, Red Ray
Composer Anton Nikiforov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 10 October 2024
Release date
10 October 2024 Russia
Worldwide Gross $3,162
Also known as
Otbrosy, Отбросы

Film rating

5.0
Rate 14 votes
3.9 IMDb
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Film Trailers

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Otbrosy Trailer
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