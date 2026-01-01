Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Dowry of Jujuna
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Dowry of Jujuna

Dowry of Jujuna

Jujunas mzitevi 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Varden, a poor peasant decides to find a rich fiancée but in vain. Following Galaktion, his rich neighbor’s advice, he attempts a horse theft but fails and nearly escapes death. Thanks to Jujuna, his other neighbor, he finds job at the village’s blacksmith.
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 1934
World premiere 23 August 1934
Release date
23 August 1934 USSR
Production Georgian-Film
Also known as
Jujunas mzitevi, Приданое Жужуны, Dowry of Jujuna, La dote de Zhuzhuna, La dote di Zuzuna, Zhuzhuna's Dowry, Zhuzhunan myotajaiset, Zuzuna's Dowry
Director
Siko Palavandishvili
D. Kikabidze
Cast
Giorgi Gabelashvili
Kirile Macharadze
Aleksandra Toidze
Ilia Mamporia
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more