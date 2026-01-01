Varden, a poor peasant decides to find a rich fiancée but in vain. Following Galaktion, his rich neighbor’s advice, he attempts a horse theft but fails and nearly escapes death. Thanks to Jujuna, his other neighbor, he finds job at the village’s blacksmith.
CountryUSSR
Runtime1 hour 26 minutes
Production year1934
World premiere23 August 1934
Release date
23 August 1934
USSR
ProductionGeorgian-Film
Also known as
Jujunas mzitevi, Приданое Жужуны, Dowry of Jujuna, La dote de Zhuzhuna, La dote di Zuzuna, Zhuzhuna's Dowry, Zhuzhunan myotajaiset, Zuzuna's Dowry