The Captain's Daughter

The Captain's Daughter

La figlia del capitano 18+
Synopsis

A peasant leader under the enlightened despotism of Empress Catherine the Great, and a love story.
Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 1947
World premiere 13 September 1947
Release date
8 October 1947 Italy T
Production Lux Film, R.D.L.
Also known as
La figlia del capitano, La fille du capitaine, La hija del capitán, A Filha do Capitão, Aufstand in Sibirien, Cossacos Contra Moscovo, De dochter van de kapitein, Die Tochter des Hauptmanns, Oi kozakoi tou Don, The Captain's Daughter, Капитанская дочка, 大尉の娘
Director
Mario Camerini
Cast
Irasema Dilián
Amedeo Nazzari
Vittorio Gassman
Cesare Danova
Aldo Silvani
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
