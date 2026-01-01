Michael's health club is beseiged with a series of terrible murders involving killer saunas and other grisly devices. Michael's wife killed herself a while before and her brother holds Michael responsible. Michael needs to stop the bloodshed before he loses all of his clients.
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 28 minutes
Production year1988
World premiere13 May 1988
ProductionMaljack Productions
Also known as
Death Spa, Witch Bitch, Witch Bitch - Tod aus dem Jenseits, Perra bruja, Spa Diabólico, Surmaspaa, Ukleta teretana, Σφαγή στο γυμναστήριο, Ведьма-стерва, プラデューム／悪霊の魔宮閃光, 惊心动魄