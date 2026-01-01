Menu
Poster of Death Spa
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Death Spa

Death Spa

Death Spa 18+
Synopsis

Michael's health club is beseiged with a series of terrible murders involving killer saunas and other grisly devices. Michael's wife killed herself a while before and her brother holds Michael responsible. Michael needs to stop the bloodshed before he loses all of his clients.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 1988
World premiere 13 May 1988
Production Maljack Productions
Also known as
Death Spa, Witch Bitch, Witch Bitch - Tod aus dem Jenseits, Perra bruja, Spa Diabólico, Surmaspaa, Ukleta teretana, Σφαγή στο γυμναστήριο, Ведьма-стерва, プラデューム／悪霊の魔宮閃光, 惊心动魄
Director
Michael Fischa
Cast
William Bumiller
Brenda Bakke
Merritt Butrick
Robert Lipton
Ken Foree
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.2
Rate 10 votes
5.2 IMDb
