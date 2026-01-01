The Italian soldier Giuseppe Santucci, on his way home from the Russian front has his machine gun stolen in Warsaw. Afraid of consequences, he stays in Warsaw and occupies a flat of the Polish girl Maria, whom he suspects of stealing weapon. Maria indeed is an active member of the Polish resistance, contrary to her brother, Staszek, a painter, who only wants a calm living. In a course of events Giuseppe falls in love and, along with Staszek, becomes a hero of the Polish resistance.
CountryPoland
Runtime1 hour 39 minutes
Production year1964
World premiere7 August 1964
Release date
7 August 1964
Poland
9 August 1965
USSR
ProductionZespol Filmowy "Kadr"
Also known as
Giuseppe w Warszawie, An Italian in Warsaw, Duzepe u Varsavi, Egy olasz Varsóban, En italienare i Warschau, Giuseppe in Warsaw, Giuseppe la Varşovia, Italialainen Varsovassa, Um Italiano em Varsóvia, Джузепе във Варшава, Джузеппе в Варшаве, Итальянец в Варшаве, 바르샤바의 주세페