Poster of Giuseppe in Warsaw
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Giuseppe in Warsaw

Giuseppe in Warsaw

Giuseppe w Warszawie 18+
Synopsis

The Italian soldier Giuseppe Santucci, on his way home from the Russian front has his machine gun stolen in Warsaw. Afraid of consequences, he stays in Warsaw and occupies a flat of the Polish girl Maria, whom he suspects of stealing weapon. Maria indeed is an active member of the Polish resistance, contrary to her brother, Staszek, a painter, who only wants a calm living. In a course of events Giuseppe falls in love and, along with Staszek, becomes a hero of the Polish resistance.
Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 1964
World premiere 7 August 1964
Release date
7 August 1964 Poland
9 August 1965 USSR
Production Zespol Filmowy "Kadr"
Also known as
Giuseppe w Warszawie, An Italian in Warsaw, Duzepe u Varsavi, Egy olasz Varsóban, En italienare i Warschau, Giuseppe in Warsaw, Giuseppe la Varşovia, Italialainen Varsovassa, Um Italiano em Varsóvia, Джузепе във Варшава, Джузеппе в Варшаве, Итальянец в Варшаве, 바르샤바의 주세페
Director
Stanislaw Lenartowicz
Cast
Elzbieta Czyzewska
Zbigniew Cybulski
Jarema Stepowski
Krystyna Borowicz
Aleksander Fogiel
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
