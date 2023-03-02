Menu
Poster of Living Soil
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Living Soil

Living Soil

Planet Soil 18+
Synopsis

The film inspires and amazes and gives insight into the world beneath our feet. Besides the world above ground populated by plants, insects and birds, but especially by humans, there is a second world: an underground community of roots, larvae, worms, fungi, bacteria, amoebas and arthropods. The existence of this world will not surprise anyone, but the fact that all the life in that microcosm is busily communicating with each other is nothing short of astonishing.
Country Netherlands
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 2 March 2023
Release date
2 March 2023 Netherlands AL
Budget €400,000
Worldwide Gross $330,264
Production Ems Films
Also known as
Onder het maaiveld, Planet Soil, Living Soil, Kosmos Boden - Das unbekannte Land, Le sol, royaume du vivant, The World Beneath Our Feet
Director
Mark Verkerk
Cast
Marc van Will
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.5
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
