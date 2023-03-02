The film inspires and amazes and gives insight into the world beneath our feet. Besides the world above ground populated by plants, insects and birds, but especially by humans, there is a second world: an underground community of roots, larvae, worms, fungi, bacteria, amoebas and arthropods. The existence of this world will not surprise anyone, but the fact that all the life in that microcosm is busily communicating with each other is nothing short of astonishing.
CountryNetherlands
Runtime1 hour 20 minutes
Production year2023
World premiere2 March 2023
Release date
2 March 2023
Netherlands
AL
Budget€400,000
Worldwide Gross$330,264
ProductionEms Films
Also known as
Onder het maaiveld, Planet Soil, Living Soil, Kosmos Boden - Das unbekannte Land, Le sol, royaume du vivant, The World Beneath Our Feet