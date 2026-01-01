Menu
Poster of Bucharest Identity Card
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Bucharest Identity Card

Bucharest Identity Card

Buletin de Bucuresti 18+
Synopsis

A provincial young girl, a farming engineer, does not want to return to the countryside on graduating, but stay in the capital. But she needs a Bucharest identity card to do this. Her solution is to "buy" a husband...
Country Romania
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 1984
World premiere 1 January 1982
Release date
28 February 1983 Romania AP
1 January 1982 USA
Production Casa de Filme Patru
Also known as
Buletin de Bucuresti, Ausweis für Bukarest, 10.000 för en man, Bucharest Identity Card, Carta d'identità di Bucarest, Dziewczyna i taksówkarz, Бухарестский паспорт
Director
Virgil Calotescu
Cast
Catrinel Dumitrescu
Mircea Diaconu
Draga Olteanu Matei
Octavian Cotescu
Diana Lupescu
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
7.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
