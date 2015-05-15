Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of To Paris with the Identity Card
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films To Paris with the Identity Card

To Paris with the Identity Card

Doar cu buletinul la Paris 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Drăgan Niță is a humble French teacher from Romania that has always dreamt of visiting Paris one day. To make his dream come true, he saves 1 lei every day.
Country Romania
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 15 May 2015
Also known as
Doar cu buletinul la Paris
Director
Serban Marinescu
Cast
Dorel Visan
Mircea Diaconu
Răzvan Vasilescu
Florin Zamfirescu
Rodica Lazăr
Rodica Lazăr
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more