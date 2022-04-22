Menu
Neil Young - Les raisons de la colère

Neil Young - Les raisons de la colère

Neil Young - Les raisons de la colère 18+
Synopsis

From concert excerpts to vigorous speeches, from the Vietnam War to the ravages of the tar sands, a portrait of Neil Young, a rock monument who made his indignation the driving force of his creation.
Country France
Runtime 53 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 22 April 2022
Production Goyaves
Also known as
Neil Young - Les raisons de la colère, Neil Young - Stem van verzet, Neil Young: Songwriter ohne Kompromisse
Director
Thomas Boujut
Cast
Féodor Atkine
Féodor Atkine
Neil Young
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
