Interrogation
1 poster
Interrogation

Interrogation

Przesluchanie 18+
Synopsis

In Stalinist Poland, cabaret singer Tonia decides to spend the evening drinking with a group of friends. The next morning, she awakes to find that, for reasons unknown to her, she has been jailed as a political prisoner. As prison officials interrogate, torture and humiliate her, she fights for survival and to maintain her innocence by refusing to sign a false confession. As her years of imprisonment pass, her relationship with her captors grows more complicated.
Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 1989
World premiere 13 December 1989
Release date
26 April 1991 Netherlands
13 December 1989 Poland
Production Zespól Filmowy "X"
Also known as
Przesluchanie, Interrogation, El interrogatorio, Forhøret, Förhöret, Interogasyon, Interrogación, Kihallgatás, Kuulustelu, L'interrogatoire, L'interrogatorio, O Interrogatório, Przesłuchanie, Verhör einer Frau, Ανάκριση, Допрос, Разпит, 审问, 尋問
Director
Ryszard Bugajski
Cast
Krystyna Janda
Adam Ferency
Janusz Gajos
Agnieszka Holland
Agnieszka Holland
Anna Romantowska
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.9
Rate 10 votes
7.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Major Zawada "Kapielowy" Did he rape you?
Antonina 'Tonia' Dziwisz Why would he have raped me? I wanted it as much as he did.
Major Zawada "Kapielowy" You like those kind of things, don't you?
Antonina 'Tonia' Dziwisz And you don't?
