In Stalinist Poland, cabaret singer Tonia decides to spend the evening drinking with a group of friends. The next morning, she awakes to find that, for reasons unknown to her, she has been jailed as a political prisoner. As prison officials interrogate, torture and humiliate her, she fights for survival and to maintain her innocence by refusing to sign a false confession. As her years of imprisonment pass, her relationship with her captors grows more complicated.
CountryPoland
Runtime1 hour 58 minutes
Production year1989
World premiere13 December 1989
Release date
26 April 1991
Netherlands
13 December 1989
Poland
ProductionZespól Filmowy "X"
Also known as
Przesluchanie, Interrogation, El interrogatorio, Forhøret, Förhöret, Interogasyon, Interrogación, Kihallgatás, Kuulustelu, L'interrogatoire, L'interrogatorio, O Interrogatório, Przesłuchanie, Verhör einer Frau, Ανάκριση, Допрос, Разпит, 审问, 尋問