A small town postal official allows a military officer to take his lovely daughter away to St. Petersburg, assuming the man will do the right thing and marry her.Instead, a future of scandal and tragedy await her.
CountryUSSR
Runtime1 hour 34 minutes
Production year1925
World premiere22 September 1925
Release date
22 September 1925
USSR
ProductionMaksim Gorki Central Studio for Children's and Youth Films, Mezhrabpom-Rus
Also known as
Kollezhskiy registrator, A szentpétervári kurir, Der Kurier von St. Petersburg, Der Postmeister, Le Maître de Poste, Poštareva kći, The Stationmaster, Коллежский регистратор