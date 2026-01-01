Menu
Poster of The Stationmaster
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Stationmaster

The Stationmaster

Kollezhskiy registrator 18+
Synopsis

A small town postal official allows a military officer to take his lovely daughter away to St. Petersburg, assuming the man will do the right thing and marry her.Instead, a future of scandal and tragedy await her.
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 1925
World premiere 22 September 1925
Release date
22 September 1925 USSR
Production Maksim Gorki Central Studio for Children's and Youth Films, Mezhrabpom-Rus
Also known as
Kollezhskiy registrator, A szentpétervári kurir, Der Kurier von St. Petersburg, Der Postmeister, Le Maître de Poste, Poštareva kći, The Stationmaster, Коллежский регистратор
Director
Ivan Moskvin
Yuri Zhelyabuzhsky
Cast
Ivan Moskvin
Boris Tamarin
Vsevolod Aksyonov
Vera Malinovskaya
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
