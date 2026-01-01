Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Game of Love

The Game of Love

Mahabbat oyunu 18+
Synopsis

The film is about 3 friends falling in love with a girl. One of them changes his bad character under the girl's influence.
Country USSR
Runtime 55 minutes
Production year 1936
World premiere 19 May 1936
Release date
19 May 1936 USSR
Production Azerbaijanfilm
Also known as
Mahabbat oyunu, Игра в любовь, Igra v lyubov, The Game of Love
Director
Abbas Mirza Sharifzadeh
Cast
Mirzaagha Aliyev
Ismail Efendiyev
V. Koçetov
A. Lodzi
Izzet Oruczade
5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
