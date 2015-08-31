Menu
The Bicycle

The Bicycle

The Bicycle
Synopsis

Mark and Antonia are real but still artificial characters, prototypes of their generation. Antonia has the forceful personality, who wants everything and at the same time lends a lot. Mark has a difficult time accepting, he is fas...
Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 31 August 2015
Release date
12 January 2017 Germany
Production Against Reality Pictures, Mädchenfilm
Also known as
The Bicycle
Director
Arne Körner
Cast
Akin Sipal
Carly May Borgstrom
The Bicycle
Jason Smith
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
