Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
The Bicycle
The Bicycle
The Bicycle
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Synopsis
Mark and Antonia are real but still artificial characters, prototypes of their generation. Antonia has the forceful personality, who wants everything and at the same time lends a lot. Mark has a difficult time accepting, he is fas...
Expand
Country
Germany
Runtime
1 hour 22 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
31 August 2015
Release date
12 January 2017
Germany
Production
Against Reality Pictures, Mädchenfilm
Also known as
The Bicycle
Director
Arne Körner
Cast
Akin Sipal
Carly May Borgstrom
The Bicycle
Jason Smith
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.1
Rate
10
votes
6.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree