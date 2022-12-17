Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Dream Fisher
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Dream Fisher

The Dream Fisher

The Dream Fisher 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

After spending 35 years in America, the film director Lamberto Morris returns to his native Italy to present his latest work. Lamberto is going through a crucial moment in his life: he broke up with his wife Wendy and feels dissatisfied with his professional career. Lamberto is received by his two childhood friends: Rogo and Valeria, who have organized a film festival for him in Castiglione del Lago, so that he can present his work, but his passion and obsession with cinema prevent him from thinking clearly. . Instead of feeling excited, he feels an enormous emptiness due to the absence of Wendy in his life. His friends notice Lamberto's sadness and will make him remember his roots and thus flourish again in life; speaking to him in the only language he understands... the language of cinema.
Country Italy / Mexico
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2024
World premiere 17 December 2022
Release date
17 December 2022 Italy
Budget €150,000
Production A Rival Production
Also known as
The Dream Fisher, L'acchiappasogni, With the Same. The DREAM FISHER
Director
Roberto Valdés
Cast
Irene Lay
Giuditta Niccoli
Chiara Berardo
Gianluca Brundo
Barbara Urli
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Zolotoy dubl
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more