1 poster
Dani
18+
Drama
Romantic
Synopsis
A married woman is living an unexcited life, until she meets a man who is able to put a smile on her face again, at least for a couple of days.
Country
Yugoslavia
Runtime
1 hour 19 minutes
Production year
1963
World premiere
29 April 1963
Release date
29 April 1963
Serbia
Production
Avala Film
Also known as
Dani, Days, Dni, Les jours, Napok, Μέρες, Дни
Director
Aleksandar Petrovic
Cast
Olga Vujadinovic
Ljubiša Samardžić
Vjekoslav Afric
Miroslav Andjelkovic
Nikola Bjelobrk
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.3
10
votes
7.2
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
