Synopsis

A married woman is living an unexcited life, until she meets a man who is able to put a smile on her face again, at least for a couple of days.
Country Yugoslavia
Runtime 1 hour 19 minutes
Production year 1963
World premiere 29 April 1963
Release date
29 April 1963 Serbia
Production Avala Film
Also known as
Dani, Days, Dni, Les jours, Napok, Μέρες, Дни
Director
Aleksandar Petrovic
Cast
Olga Vujadinovic
Ljubiša Samardžić
Vjekoslav Afric
Miroslav Andjelkovic
Nikola Bjelobrk
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
