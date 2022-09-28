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Poster of Jose Feliciano: Behind This Guitar
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Jose Feliciano: Behind This Guitar
7.7

Jose Feliciano: Behind This Guitar

, 2022
Jose Feliciano: Behind This Guitar
USA / Biography, Documentary / 18+
Poster of Jose Feliciano: Behind This Guitar
7.7

Synopsis

The official documentary on the life and continuing career of singer-songwriter and guitarist Jose Feliciano - the world’s greatest living guitarist, first-ever Latin crossover artist and pioneer in the mixing of musical genres and song interpretation. From an impoverished neighborhood in Puerto Rico to the streets of Spanish Harlem to the top of the pop music charts - Jose Feliciano has crafted an unrivaled music career spanning five decades. At the height of popularity, a national controversy almost ended his career. His enduring legacy is a testament to his undeniable talent & incredible resiliency.

Cast

Bob Conti
Self
Emilio Estefan Jr.
Emilio Estefan Jr.
Gloria Estefan
José Feliciano
Self
Rick Jarrard
Carlos Santana
Frank Licari
Self
Rudy Pérez
Self
Director Frank Licari, Helen Murphy, Khoa Le
Writer Frank Licari, Helen Murphy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 28 September 2022
World premiere 28 September 2022
Budget $1,000,000
Production Quite Frankly Entertainment, Kvibe Productions
Also known as
Jose Feliciano: Behind This Guitar

Film rating

7.7
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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