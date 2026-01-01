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Poster of Zolushka
Kinoafisha Films Zolushka

Zolushka

, 2023
Zolushka
Russia / Opera / 18+
Poster of Zolushka

Cast

Dmitry Yankovskiy
Skazochnik, Shut
Anastasya Belukova
Zolushka
Mayya Barkovskaya
Zhavotta
Aleksey Dedov
Machekha
Ivan Volkov
Prints
Director Dmitry Bertman, Ilya Ilin
Composer Leonid Vajnshtejn
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2023
Also known as
Zolushka, Золушка

Film rating

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