Based on true events, a Belarusian journalist is arrested after covertly livestreaming brutal government crackdowns on peaceful demonstrators following rigged elections. Her husband, refusing to leave her, also faces recriminations from a regime determined to break them both.
CountryPoland
Runtime1 hour 21 minutes
Production year2024
Online premiere4 December 2025
World premiere7 June 2024
Release date
28 March 2025
Poland
Also known as
Pod szarym niebem, Under the Grey Sky, Sotto Il Cielo Grigio