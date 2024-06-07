Menu
Russian
Poster of Under the Grey Sky
7.0 IMDb
Under the Grey Sky

Under the Grey Sky

Pod szarym niebem 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Based on true events, a Belarusian journalist is arrested after covertly livestreaming brutal government crackdowns on peaceful demonstrators following rigged elections. Her husband, refusing to leave her, also faces recriminations from a regime determined to break them both.
Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 4 December 2025
World premiere 7 June 2024
Release date
28 March 2025 Poland
Also known as
Pod szarym niebem, Under the Grey Sky, Sotto Il Cielo Grigio
Director
Mara Tamkovich
Cast
Palina Chabatarova
Valentin Novopolskij
Aliaksandra Vaitsekhovic
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.0
10 votes
7 IMDb
