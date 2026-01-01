Pavel Petrov-Bytov was an enfant terrible of the highbrow Leningrad Sovkino film factory. He was notorious for his article “We Have No Soviet Filmmaking,” in which he criticized all the achievements of the Soviet avant-garde. In spite of his beliefs and his scandalous struggle with “bourgeois” and “formalist” filmmaking, Petrov-Bytov directed an aesthetically refined work, shot entirely on set with masterful chiaroscuro lighting: a perfect example of “Soviet expressionism.” Based on a Maxim Gorky story, the plot of Cain and Artem provides a wake-up call to the Russian people to overcome alcoholism and religious factionalism, as it spotlights the (many) drunken denizens of a typical village and their disregard for the Jewish shoemaker Cain.
CountryUSSR
Runtime1 hour 25 minutes
Production year1930
World premiere6 June 1930
Release date
6 June 1930
USA
ProductionSovkino
Also known as
Kain i Artem, Каин и Артём, Artemio, cargador del Volga, Cain and Artem, Cain and Artyom, Kain i Artyom, La Mélodie du vieux marché, Volgan lautturi