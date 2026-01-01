Menu
Synopsis

Pavel Petrov-Bytov was an enfant terrible of the highbrow Leningrad Sovkino film factory. He was notorious for his article “We Have No Soviet Filmmaking,” in which he criticized all the achievements of the Soviet avant-garde. In spite of his beliefs and his scandalous struggle with “bourgeois” and “formalist” filmmaking, Petrov-Bytov directed an aesthetically refined work, shot entirely on set with masterful chiaroscuro lighting: a perfect example of “Soviet expressionism.” Based on a Maxim Gorky story, the plot of Cain and Artem provides a wake-up call to the Russian people to overcome alcoholism and religious factionalism, as it spotlights the (many) drunken denizens of a typical village and their disregard for the Jewish shoemaker Cain.
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 1930
World premiere 6 June 1930
Release date
6 June 1930 USA
Production Sovkino
Also known as
Kain i Artem, Каин и Артём, Artemio, cargador del Volga, Cain and Artem, Cain and Artyom, Kain i Artyom, La Mélodie du vieux marché, Volgan lautturi
Director
Pavel Petrov-Bytov
Cast
Emil Gal
Nikolay Simonov
Yelena Yegorova
Georgiy Uvarov
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
